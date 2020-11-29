Thomas John Dickinson, 67, passed away on November 12, 2020.

Tommy was born on May 12, 1953 in Ticonderoga, NY, son of the late Roy and Catherine Dickinson. He graduated from Ticonderoga High School. Tommy attended Cobleskill College and worked in the Food Service industry.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dawn; son, Roy; daughter, Lisa (Ryan); and the light of his life, grandson, Caleb. He is also survived by his sister, Darlene; brothers Bob (Mindy) and Douglas (Vici). Also surviving are his father and mother-in-law, Bob and Mary Aber; brother-in-laws Tom (Cindy) and Bob (Cathy); and sister-in-law, Susie (Jim); as well as many nieces, nephews and their families.

Tom was an active member of St. James Church. Due to COVID there will be a private funeral mass at St. James on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:30am. The Mass will be live streamed on (website).

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. James Food Pantry, 147 Main St., Johnson City, NY 13790.

Tom's infectious sense of humor was loved by all. He will be deeply missed. Love you more Meem!

