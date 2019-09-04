|
Thomas John Dunne
Emerson - Thomas John Dunne, 65, of Emerson, NJ, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Thomas and Claire Dunne. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary. Dear brother of Kathleen Rockey and her husband Thom, Eileen Dunne and the late Christine Dunne. Cherished uncle of Colleen, Kevin, Timothy, Christine, Lauren, James, Brian and Andrew. Dear brother-in-law of Bernadette and her husband Mitchell, and William Leader. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Friday, September 6 from 3-7PM with a service beginning at 6PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Becker-funeralhome.com