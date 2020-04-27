Services
Midland Park - Thomas Joseph Johnston, age 70, of Midland Park, on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Born in Englewood, Thomas was raised in Bergenfield and had lived in Midland Park for 28 years. He spent his career in law enforcement as a police officer for Perth Amboy and then Fair Lawn for over 25 years. He was a parishioner of Church of the Nativity in Midland Park.

Thomas was the beloved husband of Mary (nee: Cali) Johnston. Loving father of Kathryn Johnston of Midland Park. Dear brother of Richard Johnston of Flemington and Maryanne Johnston of Ramsey. Dearest brother-in-law of Susan Johnston of Flemington. Thomas is also survived by his niece Jennifer McAlpin, her husband Jeffrey and their son Andrew.

Immediate funeral services will be private to the family with a burial at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. Future services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Thomas' name to Tomorrows Children's Fund, 30 Prospect Avenue., Hackensack, NJ 07601. (www.browningforshay.com)
