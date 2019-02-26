|
Thomas K. Kreutzer
New Milford - Thomas "Tom" Kreutzer passed peacefully at Lakeland Health Center. He was 74. The son of the late "Casey" Kreutzer and Ann Newman, he was born September 21, 1944 in Belleville, NJ. Thomas worked 35 years for the US Post Office in Fort Lee, where he was honored with the Safe Driving award. After retirement, he became a popular and caring Crossing Guard for Berkley elementary school in New Milford. At Christmas, he dressed as Santa to deliver mail, as a crossing guard and at the Clinton Avenue Reformed Church, where he was a devoted member. He loved family gatherings, fishing visits to the shore and to the Chesapeake Bay. He was a long time member of a train watcher group in Bergen County. Tom was always ready and happy to help others, especially with his Silverado truck. A regular companion was Barkley the big sheep dog. He is survived by his brother Bruce (Patricia), by his loving friend of many years, Nancy Louise Peterson and by many adoring nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother John and his sister Nancy Hill. He will be honored during a service at Clinton Avenue Reformed Church in Bergenfield on Sunday, March 3 at 10:00 a.m.