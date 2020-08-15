1/
Thomas Kearns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Kearns

Butler - Kearns, Thomas age 61 of Butler on Friday August 14, 2020. He was born and lived in Ridgewood before moving to Butler fifteen years ago. Thomas worked as a maintenance man and boiler man for the Preakeness Health Care Center in Wayne for twenty-eight years retiring in 2020. Beloved husband of Dianna (Thomas) Kearns of Butler, loving father of Matthew, Patrick and Dylan Kearns all of Haskell, Jeffrey Fleming of West Milford, Brian Toebes of Butler, Ashley Urbina of Haskell, Carley Meza Kearns of Hawthorne, Cherilyn Fiore of Lodi and Lisa Toebes of Butler. Dear brother of James Kearns of Colorado, Michael Kearns of Egg Harbor, Brian Kearns of Bryam , Eric Kearns of Freehold, Kathy Schmidt of Goshen, N.Y., Bonnie Inganamort of Hawthorne and Eileen Crowe of Vernon. Loving grandfather of eleven. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Tuesday from 4-7pm with a 6:30pm service at funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude PL. Memphis, TN. 38105-9959, stjude.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Service
06:30 PM
D'Agostino Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D'Agostino Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved