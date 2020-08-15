Thomas Kearns
Butler - Kearns, Thomas age 61 of Butler on Friday August 14, 2020. He was born and lived in Ridgewood before moving to Butler fifteen years ago. Thomas worked as a maintenance man and boiler man for the Preakeness Health Care Center in Wayne for twenty-eight years retiring in 2020. Beloved husband of Dianna (Thomas) Kearns of Butler, loving father of Matthew, Patrick and Dylan Kearns all of Haskell, Jeffrey Fleming of West Milford, Brian Toebes of Butler, Ashley Urbina of Haskell, Carley Meza Kearns of Hawthorne, Cherilyn Fiore of Lodi and Lisa Toebes of Butler. Dear brother of James Kearns of Colorado, Michael Kearns of Egg Harbor, Brian Kearns of Bryam , Eric Kearns of Freehold, Kathy Schmidt of Goshen, N.Y., Bonnie Inganamort of Hawthorne and Eileen Crowe of Vernon. Loving grandfather of eleven. Visitation at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Tuesday from 4-7pm with a 6:30pm service at funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude PL. Memphis, TN. 38105-9959, stjude.org
.