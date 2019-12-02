Services
Thomas Lee Duncan Obituary
Hackensack - Thomas Lee Duncan of Hackensack formerly of Teaneck passed away on November 29, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Vivian Duncan. Beloved father of Fiona Monllor and her husband Joshua and Eric Duncan. Loving grandfather of Jackson, Carter and Makayla. Dear brother of Marsha Len, her husband Tom and their children Christine and the late David. Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, December 5th at Petrik Funeral Home at 140 Palisade Ave. Bogota, NJ from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. The family will hold a private funeral service on Friday morning. A public memorial service will be planned in the next few months. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be given in his honor to Star Island at https://starisland.org/donate/. For Tom's complete story go to www.petrikfuneralhome.com
