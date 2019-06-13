|
Thomas M. Saracino
New Milford - Saracino, Thomas M., 59, of New Milford, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lisa Ann Loschiavo-Saracino. Devoted father of Anthony, Erika, and Gianni. Cherished son of Sylvia and the late Anthony; son-in-law of Ruth and the late John. Dear brother of Frank (Beth); Louise (John); Dino (Ofelia); Peter (Debbie); and Christy Ann; brother-in-law of Michelle (Patrick) and John (Angelie). Adored godfather of Desiree (Anthony). Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Tommy had the strength and courage of 10,000 men. If you were fortunate enough to be called a friend, you had a friend to the end. He had a heart of gold, his generosity was boundless, and his sense of humor was unlike any other. Each day was an adventure and Tommy lived a full and happy life. He was loved by so many, hated by few, and will be missed by all. If he owes you money, please hesitate to call.
Family and friends are invited for visitation on Friday from 4-8pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Funeral service from the funeral home 10am Saturday, then to The Madonna Church on the Hill, 2070 Hoefleys Lane, Ft. Lee, for an 11am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow, Madonna Cemetery. For more information and to view Tommy's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com