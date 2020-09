Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas Madden, 39, passed away August 25 in Fort Lauderdale, Fl. He was previously a resident of Oradell and was a member of both the Oradell Police and Fire Departments. He is survived by his father, Bill, of Belleair, FL., his mother. Lois, of Mahwah, N.J., his brother, Steven, his sister-in-law Lisa, his nephew Kalman and his niece Linnea all of Wall Township, N.J. and Lillian Madden of Belleair, Fl.









