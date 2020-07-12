Thomas Manella
Clifton - Thomas Manella, 96, passed away on July 11, 2020. Born in Clifton, Thomas was a lifelong resident of Clifton. A proud US Navy Veteran, Thomas worked as a maintenance manager for Garden State Parkway, Paramus, for 40 years before retiring in 1986.
Beloved husband of the late Jean (Mazzola) who passed away in 2018. Devoted father of Janiec Costello and her husband Tim of Clifton and Joan Manella of Ramsey. Loving grandfather of Ryan and his wife Dana and Tim and his wife Samantha. Cherished great grandfather of Everly Costello and a new baby girl due in July. Thomas will be greatly missed by his devoted caregiver Krystyna.
Visitation Tuesday 8 - 10 AM at Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, with a prayer service at 9 AM. Interment, Calvary Cemetery, Paterson. www.ShookFH.com