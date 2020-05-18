Thomas McGinn



Thomas McGinn passed away at the age of 70 in Naples, Florida on Friday, May 8th, of complications from cancer.



He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Timothy; daughter, Lianne Bunn; granddaughter, Olivia Bunn, and grandson Edward Thomas McGinn.



Thomas was born in Hackensack, NJ on Dec 22nd 1949. He served in the US Army 22nd division of the airborne, completing one tour in Vietnam Nam. He spent the majority of his working life as a union journeyman carpenter in Portland, OR and NJ. He was a kind and hard-working man who loved to watch his NY metropolitans and spend time with his family.



Tom's family was all around him in his final days. He was loved and will be missed dearly.









