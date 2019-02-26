|
Thomas McSpedon
Westwood - Thomas McSpedon, 89, of Westwood, NJ and Fort Myers, FL, passed away with his loving family by his side on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born in Yonkers, NY to Howard and Elizabeth McSpedon. Beloved husband of 60 years to Joan McSpedon. Devoted father of Howard, William and his wife Jodi. He is predeceased by his son, Thomas. Loving grandfather of Ryan, Kyle and Riley. Dear brother of Elizabeth, Howard, Frank and Dennis. He is predeceased by his sister Kay and his brothers, William and Jack. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom graduated from Mechanics Institute in NYC and The NY Trade School. He received his Mechanical Engineering degree from Indiana Technical College. He was a member of Local 638 in NYC and worked in construction management. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, February 28 from 3-7PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Tom's life and faith will be held at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Hillsdale, NJ on Friday, March 1 at 10AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Becker-funeralhome.com