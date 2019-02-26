Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist R.C. Church
Hillsdale, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McSpedon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas McSpedon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas McSpedon Obituary
Thomas McSpedon

Westwood - Thomas McSpedon, 89, of Westwood, NJ and Fort Myers, FL, passed away with his loving family by his side on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born in Yonkers, NY to Howard and Elizabeth McSpedon. Beloved husband of 60 years to Joan McSpedon. Devoted father of Howard, William and his wife Jodi. He is predeceased by his son, Thomas. Loving grandfather of Ryan, Kyle and Riley. Dear brother of Elizabeth, Howard, Frank and Dennis. He is predeceased by his sister Kay and his brothers, William and Jack. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom graduated from Mechanics Institute in NYC and The NY Trade School. He received his Mechanical Engineering degree from Indiana Technical College. He was a member of Local 638 in NYC and worked in construction management. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Thursday, February 28 from 3-7PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Tom's life and faith will be held at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Hillsdale, NJ on Friday, March 1 at 10AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. Becker-funeralhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now