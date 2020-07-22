1/
Thomas Migliorino
1936 - 2020
Thomas Migliorino

Clifton - Thomas Migliorino, 84, of Clifton, passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born and raised in Paterson, Mr. Migliorino moved to Clifton in 1963 where he resided since. Before retirement, he was employed as the Shop Supervisor at Dimensional Communications, Inc. of Northvale, NJ. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served honorably from 1955 to 1957.

Mr. Migliorino was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elaine May (nee Oeser) Migliorino in 2004.

Survivors include: three sons, Thomas R. Migliorino and his wife, Mary Ann, James P. Migliorino and Michael J. Migliorino; one brother, Roy Migliorino; three grandchildren, Joseph Migliorino and his fiancé Monica Siembieda; Vincent Migliorino and his wife, Virginia and Melaina Elms and her husband, Matthew; and two great-grandsons, Vincent and Giovanni Migliorino.

Visiting will be held Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. The funeral service will be held Saturday morning 11:30 am at the funeral home. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visit www.bizubquinlan.com for driving directions or online condolences.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:30 AM
July 23, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
