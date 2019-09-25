Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Interment
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
350 Providence Line Rd.
Wrightstown, NJ
1940 - 2019
Cresskill - Thomas D. O'Brien,79,of Cresskill, formerly of Leonia, passed away Tuesday September 17, 2019. He was born in the Bronx, NY on August 24,1940. Thomas proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1969. He then pursed a career as a social worker for the City of New York. Thomas will be laid to rest Thursday September 26, 2019 at 10:00am at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Providence Line Rd.,Wrightstown, NJ.

