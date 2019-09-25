|
Thomas O'Brien
Cresskill - Thomas D. O'Brien,79,of Cresskill, formerly of Leonia, passed away Tuesday September 17, 2019. He was born in the Bronx, NY on August 24,1940. Thomas proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1969. He then pursed a career as a social worker for the City of New York. Thomas will be laid to rest Thursday September 26, 2019 at 10:00am at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Providence Line Rd.,Wrightstown, NJ.
