1/1
Rev. Msgr. Thomas P. Ivory
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Msgr. Thomas P. Ivory

Rev. Msgr. Thomas P. Ivory "Fr. Tom", 82, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, after a courageous battle with heart failure. Fr. Tom died the way he lived, trying to make something better than it was. Fr. Tom was born and raised in Bloomfield, NJ and he and his family attended Sacred Heart Parish. He was a proud graduate of Seton Hall Prep and spent thirteen "life and faith forming" years at the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium, first as a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Newark, then Spiritual Director and finally as the Rector of the American College at Louvain. Fr. Tom served as Pastor of Ascension Parish in New Milford and Pastor of Presentation Parish in Upper Saddle River before retiring in 2007 as their Pastor Emeritus. Fr. Tom was an educator, author, theologian, champion for justice and peace, colleague, son, brother, uncle, cousin and Roman Catholic priest. But most of all Thomas P. Ivory was a gentleman. A list of his many ministries, books and degrees can be found on the funeral home website listed below. Fr. Tom was humble and would cringe at having all of that listed in his obituary. He often commented that his blessings were his relationships. He used to share that his first job as a teenager, in a men's clothing store, in his hometown served him well for the rest of his life. For there he was trained to say to those who walked through the door, "Hi, my name is Tom, how might I help you?" Fr. Tom is survived by his nephew, Thomas Hoby of Colorado, niece, Catherine Wieting of Pennsylvania and many loving cousins and ordained brothers. He is now reunited with his mother and father, Thomas and Anne and his older sister, Patricia. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12 at Presentation Church, 271 West Saddle River Road, Upper Saddle River, NJ from 3:15 - 6:45 PM. Evening Prayer will follow at 7:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 13 at Presentation Church and live-streamed at churchofpresentation.org/presentationtv. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 712 Grove St., Montclair, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Fr. Tom's memory to the Catholic parish/organization or Catholic charity of your choosing. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
03:15 - 06:45 PM
Presentation Church
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Presentation Church
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Presentation Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved