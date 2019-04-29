|
Thomas P. Pfaff
McGaheysville, VA - Thomas P. Pfaff, 71, of McGaheysville, VA, formerly of Bergenfield, NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at his home.
Thomas was born June 7, 1947 in Teaneck, NJ and was the son of the late Robert and Irene Pfaff. He was a graduate of Bogota High School and William Paterson University where he achieved a bachelor's degree in Accounting. He worked as an accountant for various firms for over forty years, the most recent, Datascope in Montvale, NJ from which he retired. Thomas also served in the US Army in Vietnam and was a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1061.
On May 31, 1970, he married Patricia Huguet, who survives along with one son, Jason Pfaff and his wife Lori Golden of McGaheysville; one daughter, Stephanie Pfaff Hutchens and his two grandchildren, Peyton Hutchens and Zachary Hutchens, also of McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends 2-4 pm, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
They will also visit with friends between 6-8pm, with the funeral service starting 7pm Monday, April 29, 2019 at Kyger Funeral Home Harrisonburg with Pastor Jim Wingert officiating. The internment will be at Culpeper National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VVAA Chapter 1061, www.vva1061.org or the
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.