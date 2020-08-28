Thomas P. Rizzo
North Haledon - Thomas P. Rizzo, 40, of North Haledon, NJ passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born in Ridgewood, NJ and has lived in North Haledon all of his life. He was a 2002 graduate of Drexel University in Philadelphia. PA. He was employed as a Project Manager for Metra Industries in Little Falls, NJ. He was a parishioner of St. Michael's R.C. Church in Paterson. Beloved son of Donald and Barbara (nee Reda) Rizzo. Dear brother of Carla Parenta and her husband Dave. Loving uncle of Sabrina, Eric and Sofia. Funeral Liturgy on Monday at St. Michael's R.C. Church, 70 Cianci Street, Paterson, NJ at 10 AM. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Visiting at DeLuccia- Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Sunday from 2-6 PM. Please note that all visitors must wear a mask. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Michael's R.C. Church, 70 Cianci Street, Paterson, NJ 07501 would be appreciated. www.delozito.com