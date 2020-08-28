1/
Thomas P. Rizzo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas P. Rizzo

North Haledon - Thomas P. Rizzo, 40, of North Haledon, NJ passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born in Ridgewood, NJ and has lived in North Haledon all of his life. He was a 2002 graduate of Drexel University in Philadelphia. PA. He was employed as a Project Manager for Metra Industries in Little Falls, NJ. He was a parishioner of St. Michael's R.C. Church in Paterson. Beloved son of Donald and Barbara (nee Reda) Rizzo. Dear brother of Carla Parenta and her husband Dave. Loving uncle of Sabrina, Eric and Sofia. Funeral Liturgy on Monday at St. Michael's R.C. Church, 70 Cianci Street, Paterson, NJ at 10 AM. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Visiting at DeLuccia- Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Sunday from 2-6 PM. Please note that all visitors must wear a mask. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Michael's R.C. Church, 70 Cianci Street, Paterson, NJ 07501 would be appreciated. www.delozito.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Michael's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home
265 Belmont Ave
Haledon, NJ 07508
(973) 942-2144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deluccia-Lozito Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved