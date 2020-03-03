Services
Thomas P. Surlak


1959 - 2020
Thomas P. Surlak Obituary
Thomas P. Surlak

Franklin Lakes - Thomas P. Surlak, 60, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. He was a graduate of Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, class of '77. After high school, he attended Bloomfield College, and he worked for his family's business, Surlak Wire Products Corporation, where he later took on the role of secretary/treasurer. For the past several years, Tom was an employee for Home Depot. Tom loved nature, and in his free time he enjoyed hiking, and camping at his favorite campground Toe Path Mountain. Tom was also an avid fisherman, often telling the story of "that big one that got away". Tom is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Helen. He is survived by siblings, his sister Theresa, brothers Ronald and Paul; cousins in Florida Lorraine Surlak-Udouj, Joanne Greear, and Cynthia Masick; nieces Alyssa and Kristen, nephew Christopher, great-nephew Michael Laursen, and his best friend Tereli Maisonet. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 2 - 3:30 and 7 - 9 p.m. with a funeral service to commence at 3:30 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Tom's memory to the St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
