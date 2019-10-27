|
|
Thomas Patrick Henry II
Hillsdale - Thomas Patrick Henry II, an avid outdoorsman and respected mechanical engineer, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was 92. Born April 24, 1927, in Kilrae, County Derry, Northern Ireland, he was the son of Thomas Peter and Catherine Henry, and the stepson of Bridget Henry. He attended St. Malachy's College in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Soon after moving to the United States in 1948, he met the former Margaret Sullivan, whom he married in 1950. Together, they had four children and settled in Hillsdale, N.J., where he lived for more than 50 years. Henry worked for many years for Huck Engineering Company of Montvale, N.J., and then Revlon Heath Group of Westchester, N.Y. He was a member of the North Jersey Chapter of the Adirondack Hiking Club and the Ski Club of New Jersey and served as president of the latter. He was a longtime parishioner of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Hillsdale, N.J., before moving to Virginia in the final years of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Margaret, and their daughter, Maureen. He is survived by three children and their spouses, Margaret and Robert, Catherine and John, and Thomas and Cerise; nine grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Paul J. Henry, Orlando, Fla., at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 29 at Immaculate Conception Church in Mahwah, N.J.