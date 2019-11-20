|
Thomas Patrick Whelahan
Ramsey - Thomas Patrick Whelahan, 84, of Ramsey, long time resident of Oradell, entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loved ones on November 18, 2019. Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Margaret (Peggy) Whelahan (nee Brennan); dear sisters, Margaret Brown and Lenore Devlin; brother, John Whelahan, cherished children, Gail Finch, Thomas and his wife Elaine Whelahan, Janel and her husband Scott Blake; adored grandchildren, Emily, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Jeremy, and Maggie and his dog, Joy. Thomas is predeceased by his parents Daniel Francis Whelahan and Nora Whelahan (nee Quinn). Thomas was born on August 25, 1935 in Washington Heights, NY. He graduated from the City College of New York in 1959 and received his Master of Science degree in Civil Engineering from New York University in 1967. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Civil Engineer from 1959-62. He was employed by Exxon Research and Engineering as a Civil Engineer for over 30 years and had international assignments with his family in England, Belgium, Canada, and the Netherlands. He was a parishioner of the Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River, NJ. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family and his passion for golf, sports, good wine, and travel. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River, NJ on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 9:30 AM. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness New Jersey at Naminj.org. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.