Dr. Thomas Price Jacobs
- - Dr. Thomas Price Jacobs, a beloved New York-Presbyterian physician and Columbia University medical school professor whose love of his patients, colleagues, and friends was eclipsed only by his love of his family, has died. He was 76.
His five children remember him as unfailingly supportive of all their endeavors, personal and professional, and he embraced each new member of his growing family with enthusiasm and love. Nine grandchildren revealed Jacobs to be the quintessentially indulgent grandparent — a trait he honed on a long line of adoring golden retrievers.
Tom was the oldest of eight children and attended Amherst College and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, where he met Janice, his wife of 51 years. They married in 1968.
Drafted in 1970, Jacobs spent a year in Vietnam with an Army medical team that treated the local population. During his decades as a physician and teacher, he took great pleasure in getting to know his patients and students. Among his many accolades, Jacobs received the Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award and was named the Roy and Diana Vagelos Professor of Medicine, an endowed professorship that will bear his name. He was also a long-time volunteer for Physicians for Human Rights.
A funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Tenafly on Thursday, April 25, at 10 a.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Physicians for Human Rights or .