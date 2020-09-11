1/1
Thomas R. Massaro
1925 - 2020
Thomas R. Massaro

Totowa - Massaro, Thomas R. of Totowa peacefully passed away at St. Joseph's Wayne Hospital. He was 95. Thomas was born on February 11, 1925 in Paterson, New Jersey and attended Central High School, Class of 1943. He proudly served in WWII, as an Army Sergeant and Judo Instructor. Thomas was awarded The Philippine Liberation Medal. In 1950 he married his beloved spouse Edith Mattei and together had 3 children, Richard, Susan, and Leslie. He worked at Curtiss-Wright Aeronautical Company as a Nuclear Mechanic - Master Machinist Specialist. Thomas was a life member of the Passaic Chapter D.A.V. - Argonne #18. Thomas dedicated his time to the community children with the Boy Scouts of America - St. James Chapter. He handled Public Relations for the Passaic Valley High School Band and was the Band Booster most favored by the student musicians from 1968-1976. To relax he enjoyed family conversations while assembling intricate jigsaw puzzles or painting magnificent scenes on delicate eggshells. A loving husband and father, he will be greatly missed. Thomas is predeceased by his brother Vincent Massaro and sister Marie Gaffney. He is mourned by sisters in law Patricia Massaro and Catherine Mattei. He is survived by his loving wife, Edith of Totowa; his 3 children, son - Richard and wife Nancy of Totowa, daughters - Susan Massaro of Wayne and Leslie (Ward) Massaro of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 4 grandchildren - Daryl and Meredith Ziem of Wayne, Danielle (Massaro) Barbieri and husband Matthew Barbieri of Totowa and David Massaro of Totowa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the services at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Tuesday at 12:00 noon. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. Friends may visit Tuesday 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
15
Service
12:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
