Thomas R. MullerOld Tappan - Thomas R. Muller, 63, of Nanuet, NY, formerly of Ridgefield, NJ, Old Tappan, NJ and San Francisco, CA, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 18, 2020. Beloved father of Lyndsay Rose Muller. Dear brother of Steven Muller. Loving partner of eight years to Elizabeth "Lisa" Greco. Cherished cousin of Toni Plantamura and Carla Plantamura. Thomas was predeceased by his son, Thomas F. Muller, brother, Charles and his parents, Thomas and Rose Muller.Before retiring, Thomas was a managing director for Morgan Stanley in NYC.Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private.Arrangements by Pizzi Funeral Home, Northvale, NJ.