Thomas Reid
Waldwick - Thomas Reid, 77, of Waldwick, passed away on March 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen (NEE: Hufford). Dear brother of James Reid of Plattsburgh, NY, and brother-in-law of Peter Krack of Connecticut. Cherished uncle of Bevin (Jeff) Ginty of Connecticut, Erin Krack of Connecticut, Paula (Doug) Marks of North Carolina, and John (Cindy) Reid of Vermont. Adoring great-uncle to Kayleigh Reid, Abigail Marks, Makenna Ginty, Derrell Anderson, John Reid, and Kellan Ginty. Thomas loved getting to be a step-grandfather to Alexandria Konzelmann and stepfather to Jason Konzelmann of Pennsylvania. Thomas was predeceased by his parents Wallace and Gertrude Reid, his brother John Reid of Hawthorne, and his sister Margaret Krack of Connecticut. He will be greatly missed by many additional family members and friends. Thomas worked for 29 years at ITT Marlow Pumps in Midland Park. He was a parishioner of St. Luke's RC Church in Ho-Ho-Kus, and member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5257 in Waldwick, becoming a Third Degree Knight. He enjoyed spending time in Cape May seasonally. He was an avid reader and a devoted fan of the Mets and Giants. The visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00-6:00 PM at the Feeney Funeral Home, Ridgewood. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 11:00 AM at St. Luke's RC Church, Ho-Ho-Kus, with interment to follow at St. Luke's Cemetery. For more information, please see FeeneyFuneralHome.com