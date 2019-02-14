|
|
Thomas Robert FitzPatrick
Ramsey - Tommy FitzPatrick, age 6, of Ramsey entered Heaven on February 12, 2019. Tommy is the beloved son of Christine and Andrew FitzPatrick. He is also survived by his loving siblings Jack and Sophie; grandparents Arleen Nardone, Robert and Mary Jane Nardone, and James and Carole FitzPatrick. Tommy also leaves aunts and uncles Meg and Steve Mehos, Daniel and Maria FitzPatrick and Maura Simon, and cousins Alexandra and Charlie Mehos, Luke and Liam Simon, Olivia and Christopher Shammas. Tommy's infectious smile, keen intellect and clever wit were a joy to all. He loved his family and friends, school, the Red Sox and Patriots, pizza, books, word games, puzzles, hide & seek, anything Star Wars, and the many Legos he assembled. For two years, Tommy battled brain cancer with incredible courage and grace, and touched the hearts of the many people all over the world who prayed for him. Through it all he was truly "TommyStrong." Visiting hours are Friday, February 15 from 4 - 8 pm at St. Elizabeth RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 16 at 10:00 am at St. Elizabeth Church. There will be a private internment for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tommy's memory can be made to Tackle Kids Cancer. TackleKidsCancer.org. Arrangements by the Vander Platt Funeral Home in Wyckoff. www.vpfh.com.