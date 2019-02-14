Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Elizabeth RC Church
700 Wyckoff Avenue,
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas FitzPatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Robert FitzPatrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Robert FitzPatrick Obituary
Thomas Robert FitzPatrick

Ramsey - Tommy FitzPatrick, age 6, of Ramsey entered Heaven on February 12, 2019. Tommy is the beloved son of Christine and Andrew FitzPatrick. He is also survived by his loving siblings Jack and Sophie; grandparents Arleen Nardone, Robert and Mary Jane Nardone, and James and Carole FitzPatrick. Tommy also leaves aunts and uncles Meg and Steve Mehos, Daniel and Maria FitzPatrick and Maura Simon, and cousins Alexandra and Charlie Mehos, Luke and Liam Simon, Olivia and Christopher Shammas. Tommy's infectious smile, keen intellect and clever wit were a joy to all. He loved his family and friends, school, the Red Sox and Patriots, pizza, books, word games, puzzles, hide & seek, anything Star Wars, and the many Legos he assembled. For two years, Tommy battled brain cancer with incredible courage and grace, and touched the hearts of the many people all over the world who prayed for him. Through it all he was truly "TommyStrong." Visiting hours are Friday, February 15 from 4 - 8 pm at St. Elizabeth RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 16 at 10:00 am at St. Elizabeth Church. There will be a private internment for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tommy's memory can be made to Tackle Kids Cancer. TackleKidsCancer.org. Arrangements by the Vander Platt Funeral Home in Wyckoff. www.vpfh.com.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.