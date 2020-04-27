Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Thomas Rodgers Obituary
Thomas Rodgers

Fair Lawn - Thomas Rodgers, age 80, of Fair Lawn, NJ, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He resided in Clifton for many years before moving to Fair Lawn 20 years ago. Mr. Rodgers was a member of The Moose Lodge in Clifton. An avid fisherman, Tom had many interests and will be remembered as the ultimate handyman with the ability to fix almost anything.

Prior to retiring, he was employed with the City of Clifton Board of Education and was previously a manager with Scott Tire in Clifton. Tom was most happy with his years at Clifton School 14.

Beloved and devoted husband of Dorothy (Lindemann) Rodgers. Loving father of Thomas H. Rodgers and partner Teresa and Brian Rodgers and wife Michele. Cherished grandfather of Cheyenne, Sierra, Henry and Leah. Dear brother of Pat Felise, Mona Vaitovas and the late James Rodgers. Dear brother-in-law of Irene Morrow.

Services are private. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, vpfairlawn.com.
