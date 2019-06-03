Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Dumont, NJ
Thomas S. "Tom" Cosgrove Obituary
Thomas S. "Tom" Cosgrove

Dumont - Thomas S. "Tom" Cosgrove, 96, of Dumont since 1961, died peacefully at home on June 1, 2019. Born on December 23, 1922 to Patrick and Catherine Cosgrove, Tom grew up in Englewood and attended St. Cecilia H.S., and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in WWII and served in Italy and France. He was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star.

Tom is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years, Marion (née Lagno). Beloved father of Stephen and Debby Cosgrove, Marilyn and Bob Morgan, Patricia Cosgrove, and Dorothy and Jim Reid. Dear brother of Mary (Cosgrove) Rogan. Cherished grandfather of Colleen, Stephen (Morgan), and Katie Cosgrove, Thomas and Trevor Morgan, and Allison Reid; and great-grandfather of Samantha Cosgrove. Loving godfather of Fr. Ashley Harrington O.Carm, and also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers, Peter and Joseph.

Funeral Mass Wednesday, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Tuesday, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Those who wish, may make memorial donations in Tom's name to the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 108 Brook St., Dumont.
