Thomas S. Ursetti
Waldwick - URSETTI, Thomas S., 97 of Waldwick on July 27, 2020. Born in New York City, he had lived in Waldwick for 60 years. Tom served honorably in the US Army during WW II. He began his career as a glazer with Libby Glass Works, in Manhattan. Later, he became a warehouse manager for Regal Accessories, in Long Island City. Beginning 1970, Tom became the successful owner of Regal Chandelier, in Manhattan, until he retired in 1982. In prior years, he was a parishioner at Church of the Nativity in Midland Park, NJ. Throughout his life, caring and providing for his family was always a priority for Tom. Additionally, Tom was passionate about cooking, and he greatly enjoyed watching his family eat his homemade meals.
Tom was the devoted husband of the late Rosemarie (2006). Beloved father of Theresa Ciavarella, Thomas J. Ursetti and his wife Ana, and Louis Ursetti and his wife Debbie. Loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Brother of the late Rita Laraia, Theresa De Luca, Louis Ursetti, and Vincenzo Ursetti.
The Ursetti family will receive family and friends at the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ on Friday, July 31, 2020 10:00AM - 12:00PM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Elizabeth's RC Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481 on Friday 12:30 PM. Interment Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ.
