Thomas Skovira
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Skovira Jr.

Lakewood - Skovira, Thomas Jr. on Thursday April 30, 2020 of Lakewood. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Jean Skovira.

A private graveside service will be at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
East Ridgelawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved