Thomas Skovira Jr.



Lakewood - Skovira, Thomas Jr. on Thursday April 30, 2020 of Lakewood. Beloved son of the late Thomas and Jean Skovira.



A private graveside service will be at East Ridgelawn Cemetery in Clifton. Arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue Haskell









