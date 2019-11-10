|
Thomas "Chief" Tantillo
River Edge - Thomas "Chief" Tantillo, 69, owner and operator of Mazzone's Pizza, passed away on November 9, 2019. Born in Bronx, New York, Thomas was the son of Frank and Catherine Tantillo and brother to Frank, Joseph, and Vivian. He was a resident of River Edge, NJ since 1972.
Tom "Chief" operated Mazzone's Pizza in River Edge, NJ for 47 years. A vibrant musician, he was the keyboardist of many bands. Loved by all, Chief had lifelong friendships and was a father figure to many. His humor and compassion filled the hearts of all that knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary Tantillo (nee Miko), two sons, Nicholas Tantillo of River Edge, NJ and Thomas Tantillo of Flemington, NJ with spouse, Megan Hindle Tantillo.
Family and friends are invited to visit Tuesday, November 12 from 2-4PM and 6-9PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ. Funeral services will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church, 445 Fifth Avenue, River Edge, NJ on Wednesday, November 13 at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cause dear to Chief's heart, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org, in Thomas's name.