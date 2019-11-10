Services
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
201-261-1088
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
268 Kinderkamack Road
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church
445 Fifth Avenue
River Edge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Tantillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas "Chief" Tantillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas "Chief" Tantillo Obituary
Thomas "Chief" Tantillo

River Edge - Thomas "Chief" Tantillo, 69, owner and operator of Mazzone's Pizza, passed away on November 9, 2019. Born in Bronx, New York, Thomas was the son of Frank and Catherine Tantillo and brother to Frank, Joseph, and Vivian. He was a resident of River Edge, NJ since 1972.

Tom "Chief" operated Mazzone's Pizza in River Edge, NJ for 47 years. A vibrant musician, he was the keyboardist of many bands. Loved by all, Chief had lifelong friendships and was a father figure to many. His humor and compassion filled the hearts of all that knew him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary Tantillo (nee Miko), two sons, Nicholas Tantillo of River Edge, NJ and Thomas Tantillo of Flemington, NJ with spouse, Megan Hindle Tantillo.

Family and friends are invited to visit Tuesday, November 12 from 2-4PM and 6-9PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ. Funeral services will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Parish Church, 445 Fifth Avenue, River Edge, NJ on Wednesday, November 13 at 11AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cause dear to Chief's heart, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, https://alzfdn.org, in Thomas's name.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -