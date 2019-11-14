|
|
Thomas Towne
Verona - Thomas N. Towne, 78, a lifelong Verona, N.J., resident, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, Nov. 15 at Holy Angels Church in Little Falls, N.J, with an interment at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair, N.J.
Thomas was a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. He served in the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient. He was a real estate agent at Century 21-Cedar Crest Realty in Caldwell, N.J., and after retirement became a crossing guard in North Caldwell, N.J., for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Michele (nee Tischio); daughters, Leigh Ann Tedesco and her husband, Steven; Michele Kraley and her husband, James; four grandchildren, Olivia, Luca, Joseph and Madison; his brothers, George and his wife, Mary Jo; Frank and a brother-in-law, Bud Schaub, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Sophie (nee Molfetta) and a sister, Carole Schaub.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Verona Rescue Squad, 12 Church St., Verona, N.J. 07044 would be appreciated.