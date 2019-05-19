Services
St Francis of Assisi Church
50 Lodi St
Hackensack, NJ 07601
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis R. C. Church
50 Lodi Street
Hackensack, NJ
Rochelle Park - Thomas Trobiano, of Rochelle Park, formerly of Hackensack, passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the age of 94 years. Prior to retiring he owned Troby Corporation of Hackensack. Starting as a carpenter he worked diligently until he was able to establish himself as a custom builder and developer throughout Bergen County. He proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Army and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He was a member of the V. F. W. of South Hackensack. He was a parishioner at St. Francis R. C. Church of Hackensack for more than 60 years and was a former member of the Hackensack Chapter of Unico. Beloved husband for 60 years of Dorothy Trobiano. Devoted father of Antonia Trobiano and Thomas M. Trobiano. Dearest brother of the late Jeanette Capsouras, Mildred McAuliffe, Viola Rizzi, Margherita Fontanella, Frank, John, Fred, Henry, and James Trobiano. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. The funeral on Tuesday, May 21st, at 8:45 AM, from the funeral home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM at St. Francis R. C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack, with burial following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4- 8 PM. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com
