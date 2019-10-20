Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church
797 Valley Road
Clifton, NJ
Thomas Trommelen


1960 - 2019
Thomas Trommelen Obituary
Thomas Trommelen

Clifton - Thomas Trommelen, 59, of Clifton, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 9:00 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Paterson Police Charitable Organization. Donations can be made payable to Paterson PBA Local #1and sent to 513-517 21st Avenue Paterson, NJ 07513. Please visit www.bizub.com for the full obituary, driving directions and online condolences.
