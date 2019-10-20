|
Clifton - Thomas Trommelen, 59, of Clifton, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 9:00 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at St. Philip the Apostle R.C. Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Paterson Police Charitable Organization. Donations can be made payable to Paterson PBA Local #1and sent to 513-517 21st Avenue Paterson, NJ 07513. Please visit www.bizub.com for the full obituary, driving directions and online condolences.