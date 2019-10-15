|
Thomas V. Trank
Dumont - Thomas V. Trank, 89, a 50 year resident of Dumont, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (née Ahern). Devoted father of JoAnn Presky, Mary Trank, Eileen Sheehan and her husband John. Cherished grandfather of Sarah Lachenauer and her husband Jeff, William Presky, Andrew, Caroline and Christopher Sheehan. Dear brother of Lawrence Trank and Sr. Miriam Jude Trank. Tom was predeceased by his loving brother, John Trank.
Tom was born in New York City to Mary (née Noonan) and Thomas Trank. He was a computer systems analyst with Blue Cross Blue Shield of New York City. Tom loved to be active in his community. He was Past Grand Knight and Trustee of many years for St. John's Council Knights of Columbus #1345 and a Fourth Degree Knight of the Bishop O'Connor Assembly #647. Tom proudly served for many years as Chairman of the Dumont Planning Board. He was former treasurer of the local chapter of AARP and past president and treasurer of the Dumont Senior Club.
Funeral Mass Friday, October 18th, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Thursday, October 17th, 3-7 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to St. John's Council Knights of Columbus #1345 Scholarship Fund, 61 Armour Place, Dumont, NJ 07628.