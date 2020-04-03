Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Haines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Vincent "Tiny" Haines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Vincent "Tiny" Haines Obituary
Thomas Vincent Haines "Tiny", 59, of Carlstadt passed away on March 29, 2020. Beloved father of Kelsey Haines and Erin Haines of Hazlet, NJ. Loving brother of Michael Haines, Donna Haines, Karyn Trause and husband Michael, Stephen Haines and wife Sylvia and Jeffrey Haines and wife Laura. Caring uncle of Taylor, Zachary, Sophie, Matthew, Luke and Nicholas. Devoted son of the late Harry and Barbara (nee Glynn) Haines.

Tiny will be remembered for his larger than life personality, his love of family, endless stories, making people laugh, watching his favorite college football team FSU and spending time with his longtime friends especially "Uncle" Rich Fahy.

As a 1990 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, Tiny was passionate about food. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Thomas "Tiny" Haines Becton Culinary Scholarship. You can donate by Venmo to Thomas's sister, @Karyn-Trause, or mail a check made out to Becton Regional High School, 120 Paterson Avenue, East Rutherford, NJ 07073 or donate to the food pantry at First Presbyterian Church, 457 Division Avenue, Carlstadt, NJ 07072.

Cremation was private. A Memorial Service & Celebration of "The Life of Tiny" will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -