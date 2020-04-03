|
Thomas Vincent Haines "Tiny", 59, of Carlstadt passed away on March 29, 2020. Beloved father of Kelsey Haines and Erin Haines of Hazlet, NJ. Loving brother of Michael Haines, Donna Haines, Karyn Trause and husband Michael, Stephen Haines and wife Sylvia and Jeffrey Haines and wife Laura. Caring uncle of Taylor, Zachary, Sophie, Matthew, Luke and Nicholas. Devoted son of the late Harry and Barbara (nee Glynn) Haines.
Tiny will be remembered for his larger than life personality, his love of family, endless stories, making people laugh, watching his favorite college football team FSU and spending time with his longtime friends especially "Uncle" Rich Fahy.
As a 1990 graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, Tiny was passionate about food. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Thomas "Tiny" Haines Becton Culinary Scholarship. You can donate by Venmo to Thomas's sister, @Karyn-Trause, or mail a check made out to Becton Regional High School, 120 Paterson Avenue, East Rutherford, NJ 07073 or donate to the food pantry at First Presbyterian Church, 457 Division Avenue, Carlstadt, NJ 07072.
Cremation was private. A Memorial Service & Celebration of "The Life of Tiny" will be held at a later date due to the current pandemic. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.