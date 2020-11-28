1/1
Thomas W. McKinley
Oradell - McKinley, Thomas William age 79 a longtime resident of Oradell and formerly of River Edge died Thursday, November 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mathilda McKinley. Devoted father of John McKinley and his wife Norma, Elizabeth McKinley, and Michael McKinley and his wife Mary. Loving grandfather of Samantha, Laura, Ryan, Colin and Kacey. He was predeceased by his brothers Walter and Leonard Brock and is survived by his cousin Raymond Ferrone. Tom was a CPA at McKinley White, LLC and later at Smolin Lupin Financials. He was a parishioner at St. Peter's in River Edge and was an avid bridge player. Family and friends are invited to visit Tuesday 4-8PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Wednesday at St. Peter the Apostle RC Church River Edge. Interment to follow at Amawalk Hill Cemetery, Amawalk, NY. In lieu of flowers donations in Tom's name to The Diabetes Foundation are appreciated by the family. Visit Tom's memorial tribute page at www.volkleber.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Volk Leber Funeral Home
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle RC Church River Edge
