Thomas W. Messineo

Wayne - age 78, at rest in Wayne on April 8, 2020. Loving brother of Karen Jacobsen & her husband, Reid of Montville and Dennis Messineo & his wife, Joann of Cedar Grove. Dear uncle of Kimberly Amicucci & her husband, Fred, Kyle Messineo, and the late Michael Messineo. Great uncle of Giovanna, Valentina, and Luciana Amicucci. Born in Paterson, he lived in Totowa for most of his life. Thomas was a Clerk for Popular Merchandise, Clifton. Prior to that, he worked for Curtiss Wright. He was a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church, Totowa and a member of its Knights of Columbus. Out of respect for social distancing due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the family has chosen to have all services private and will arrange for a public memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to COVID-19 organizations would be appreciated. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
