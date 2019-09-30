Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 779-1967
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Holy Name R.C. Church
99 Marsellus Place
Garfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Walsh


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Walsh Obituary
Thomas Walsh

Clifton - Thomas Martin Walsh, 82, a life-long resident of Clifton, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Passaic, he spent most of his life in Clifton. Thomas worked in Production Control for Singer Kearfott in Little Falls for over 30 years and Kurt Versen in Westwood for 10 years. He was a parishioner of Most Holy Name R.C. Church in Garfield and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy stationed on the USS Cotten. He loved spending time with his cherished family. Thomas was the beloved husband, of 50 years, to Carol (Serafin) Walsh; devoted father of Patricia Mele and her husband, Vincent, of Clifton, Eileen Walsh, of Bogota and Kellyann O'Brien and her husband, Dennis, of Wilbraham, MA; loving grandfather of Corrinne, Tommy, Mark, Liam and Desmond; caring great-grandfather of Cataleya and Caleb; and dear brother of Marian Zanetti. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street, Garfield, and the funeral at 9 AM on Wednesday. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM at Most Holy Name R.C. Church in Garfield and the interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Vietnam Veterans of America (www.vva.org) would be kindly appreciated by his family. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now