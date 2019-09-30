|
Clifton - Thomas Martin Walsh, 82, a life-long resident of Clifton, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born in Passaic, he spent most of his life in Clifton. Thomas worked in Production Control for Singer Kearfott in Little Falls for over 30 years and Kurt Versen in Westwood for 10 years. He was a parishioner of Most Holy Name R.C. Church in Garfield and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy stationed on the USS Cotten. He loved spending time with his cherished family. Thomas was the beloved husband, of 50 years, to Carol (Serafin) Walsh; devoted father of Patricia Mele and her husband, Vincent, of Clifton, Eileen Walsh, of Bogota and Kellyann O'Brien and her husband, Dennis, of Wilbraham, MA; loving grandfather of Corrinne, Tommy, Mark, Liam and Desmond; caring great-grandfather of Cataleya and Caleb; and dear brother of Marian Zanetti. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 207 Ray Street, Garfield, and the funeral at 9 AM on Wednesday. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM at Most Holy Name R.C. Church in Garfield and the interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Vietnam Veterans of America (www.vva.org) would be kindly appreciated by his family. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com