Thomas Walter Simonton
Brick - To make a long story short......Thomas Walter Simonton, 77, of Brick NJ, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4 2019, at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. 'Mr. S' was a high school history teacher, guidance counselor and principal of the adult high school at Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne for 42 years before retiring in 2006. He was a graduate of Bowling Green University in Bowling Green, OH and received his master's degree from William Paterson University in Wayne. He majored in political science and history. Tom's passions were skiing, boating and everything nautical. He was extremely proud of all of his vessels over the years which included: Bamba II, Honey Girl, Escapade, Duchess and Gypsy.
Born and raised in Paterson, he lived in Totowa, and Wayne before moving to the Cherry Quay section of Brick.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, Neilius and Josephine Simonton. Surviving Tom are his wife of 24 years, Jacquelyn Ann Huff; daughter, Traci Haight and her husband, Kevin of Poughkeepsie, NY; step-daughter, Audra Vellucci and her husband, Chris of Travelers Rest, SC; step-son, Jerry Laurita and his wife, Elisa of Gilbert, AZ; grandchildren, Delaney, Dominic and Jesse; cousins, Melissa Dugan and her husband, Ray of Oak Ridge and Diane Hassa and her husband, Vinnie of Lake Hopatcong as well as their families; and his former wife, Lynn Topp of Totowa.
Visitation will be on Saturday Dec. 7 from 1-4pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be conducted at 3:30pm in the funeral home. A private entombment service will be on Monday at Laurel Grove Cemetery, 295 Totowa Road, Totowa. Donations may be made in Tom's name to the .
The legends of Captain Tom will live on!