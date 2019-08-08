Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Ward Gilbert


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Ward Gilbert Obituary
Thomas Ward Gilbert

Oradell - Thomas Ward Gilbert, resident of Oradell for 40 years and then more recently Teaneck, NJ, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on July 28, 2019 at the age of 85.

Tom was known and loved by many due to his outgoing, friendly personality and generosity of spirit. His involvement in the space program as an aeronautical engineer was a source of great pride, as was his '59 MG-A convertible — of which many saw him drive around especially in the Oradell and Hillsdale parades. He was a master wood craftsman and modern-day MacGyver, happiest when involved in home projects/repairs, fixing cars and designing/building furniture for family and friends. He was quick to lend a hand or expertise or sit down and chat with an offer of bourbon. His variety of interests extended to croquet, bowling and community involvement including Election Board polls, Pascack Pioneers Robotics and participation with the Boy Scouts.

His first priority though was always to his family, those by his beloved wife Mary Lou of 45 years, his relatives and the many friends considered extended family. Tom is survived by his four children: Christopher (Judith) Gilbert, Alison (Joe) Cattelona, Melissa Gilbert and Matthew (Dhana) Gilbert. He had nine grandchildren: Tim, Cassie, Carlie, Matthew, Corin, Jordan, Xavier, Riley and Siena, plus a multitude of loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Basralian Funeral Home - 599 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ - Tuesday July 30 2-4PM and 7-9PM. Those interested in attending the memorial scheduled at a later date, please contact a family member. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Rivendell School-NYC, https://www.rivendellnyc.org/donate/ or The Pascack Pi-oneers, Pascack Hills High School, 225 W. Grand Avenue, Montvale, NJ 07645 (Checks payable to Pascack Hills H.S. with Pasack Pi-oneers in the memo line).
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now