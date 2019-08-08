|
Thomas Ward Gilbert
Oradell - Thomas Ward Gilbert, resident of Oradell for 40 years and then more recently Teaneck, NJ, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on July 28, 2019 at the age of 85.
Tom was known and loved by many due to his outgoing, friendly personality and generosity of spirit. His involvement in the space program as an aeronautical engineer was a source of great pride, as was his '59 MG-A convertible — of which many saw him drive around especially in the Oradell and Hillsdale parades. He was a master wood craftsman and modern-day MacGyver, happiest when involved in home projects/repairs, fixing cars and designing/building furniture for family and friends. He was quick to lend a hand or expertise or sit down and chat with an offer of bourbon. His variety of interests extended to croquet, bowling and community involvement including Election Board polls, Pascack Pioneers Robotics and participation with the Boy Scouts.
His first priority though was always to his family, those by his beloved wife Mary Lou of 45 years, his relatives and the many friends considered extended family. Tom is survived by his four children: Christopher (Judith) Gilbert, Alison (Joe) Cattelona, Melissa Gilbert and Matthew (Dhana) Gilbert. He had nine grandchildren: Tim, Cassie, Carlie, Matthew, Corin, Jordan, Xavier, Riley and Siena, plus a multitude of loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Basralian Funeral Home - 599 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ - Tuesday July 30 2-4PM and 7-9PM. Those interested in attending the memorial scheduled at a later date, please contact a family member. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Rivendell School-NYC, https://www.rivendellnyc.org/donate/ or The Pascack Pi-oneers, Pascack Hills High School, 225 W. Grand Avenue, Montvale, NJ 07645 (Checks payable to Pascack Hills H.S. with Pasack Pi-oneers in the memo line).