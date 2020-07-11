Thomas William Adams, Jr.



Thomas William Adams, Jr., 88, has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior, July 10, 2020.



Born December 28, 1931 in Emerson and lived most of his life in Washington Twsp.



Proudly served our country in the Korean war. Spent his career as Parts Manager for Chevrolet in Westwood till he retired.



He loved many things, especially faithfully attending and serving Emerson Bible Church, the St. Louis Cardinals, eating at Charlie Browns and collecting Tootsie Toys.



Predeceased by wife Alice(Peggy) Adams. Survived by son Thomas Adams III (Maryann), and daughters Kathy Centrella (Tom) and Dawn Donaldson (Keith).



Grandchildren Tommy (Jacky), Alexis, Ashley, Joseph, Hunter and Kevin (Abi). Great-grandchildren Aiden, Angelo, Giuliano and Sophia.



A private memorial service with family will be held at a later date.









