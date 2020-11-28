Thomas (Tom) Yotka
Yotka, Thomas (Tom) In the early morning hours on November 26, 2020, Thanksgiving Day, Tom passed away peacefully in his home in Randolph, NJ. He was 64 years old. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tina Marie, and his sons, Matthew and Michael; his brothers, Walter and Peter; Uncle Edward "Sonny" Yotka; nieces, Stefanie and Alexis; nephew, Joshua North, and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Frances Yotka. Tom grew up in Ridgefield Park, was a volunteer member of the Ambulance Corps and Fire Department, member of Truck 2 and Engine 4, and chose a career in building and construction. Eventually, that path led to his becoming the Director Building Department/Construction Code Official for the Village of Ridgewood, NJ, and adjunct professor at County College of Morris and Bergen Community College. Tom retired for the United States Coast Guard in 2016 after proudly serving for 25 years in an organization he loved, and was in turn loved and respected by all he served with. An avid sports fan, Tom was a loyal NY Yankees and NY Giants (section 115, row 34) fan for his entire life. Tom was devoted to his family and friends, and intensely proud of Matthew's and Michael's commitment to military service. A warm friendly man, who made his mark in the world not with grand gestures, but by his basic goodness, generosity of character, and a devotion to family, friends, and community. He will be remembered as a wonderful husband, father, brother, caring uncle, great friend, cousin and friend to all. Tom now lives in our memories, stories, and friendship. And may those memories, which will keep the gift of Tom's life alive, always put a smile on your face. Viewing will be held at Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home, 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660-1609 on Sunday, November 29, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.The Funeral Service will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom's name to Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, 1005 N. Glebe Road, Suite 220, Arlington, VA 22201, cgmahq.org
., and are greatly appreciated. Vorheesingwersen.com