Tim Lindstrom
Tim Lindstrom

Sistersville, WV - Harold "Tim" Lindstrom Jr., of Sistersville, WV and formerly of Monroe, NY, Bergenfield and Bogota, NJ, has gone to be with the Lord. He died on October 10, 2020. He was born on February, 1, 1939 in Englewood, NJ, the son of the late Harold and Lily (Hendrickson) Lindstrom.

Tim graduated from Bergenfield High School (NJ) in 1957, and then went on to Lebanon Valley College (PA). He also lived in St. Louis, MO and Hialeah, FL He worked as a purchasing manager in his last position before retirement. After he was done with traditional working, he got his real job as a potter. He became the potter for Museum Village in Monroe, NY for over 20 years.

Tim is survived by his wife of almost 24 years Aluca (Marochini) Lindstrom of Sistersville, WV. He is also survived by his two sons, Harold Lindstrom III and his wife Kristen of Winfield, PA, and Eric Lindstrom and his wife Anita of West Milford, NJ, and by seven grandchildren: Jonathan and his wife Rachel of McDonald, PA; Sarah Lindstrom of Providence Village, TX; Rachel Lindstrom of Framingham, MA; Leah Lindstrom and Eric "E.J." Lindstrom of West Milford, NJ; Hannah Lindstrom and Timothy Lindstrom of Winfield, PA, and one great-grandson, Lucas Lindstrom. Besides his parents, Tim was predeceased by his brother Bill Lindstrom in 2019. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM with a service to follow at Myers Funeral Home, 600 Main Street, Sistersville, WV 26175. https://www.myersfuneralhomewv.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his memory at Museum Village, 1010 Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950. https://museumvillage.org/donate/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
