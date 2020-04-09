|
|
Timothy A. Suter
Lyndhurst - Suter, Timothy A., 62, of Lyndhurst, NJ. Passed away on April 5, 2020 at his home. He would of turned 63 on April 24th. Beloved husband of 33 years to Agnes Suter. Loving father to Brian, Kevin, & Joshua Suter. Dear Son-in-law to Mary Albanese. Adored Son of Albert & the late Barbara Suter. Devoted brother to Greg & Margie Suter & family, Brendon & Kelly Suter & family, Nadine & Dan Allen & family, Colleen & Davey Reyes & Family. Survived by his loving in-laws Angie & Peter Zeoli & family, Vincent & Vicki Albanese & family, John Albanese & Giselle & family. He is also survived by many nieces & nephews and his special friend Bertha Garbarini. Tim currently was the assistant store manager for Stop & Shop in Bayonne. He belonged to the Knights of Columbus in Lyndhurst where he was a former Grand Knight. He was a member of the Laurel & Hardy Society where he was known as Tiny Tim. He was known as the go to guy and you could always count on him for his corny jokes. Tim was known for his devotion to God which showed with his dedication and service to Sacred Heart, St Michaels, and Mt Carmel Churches all in Lyndhurst.
The services will be private, and under the direction of Ippolito Stellato funeral home in Lyndhurst. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Send condolences to:
stellatofuneralhomes.com