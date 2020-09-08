1/
Timothy D. Hayes
Timothy D. Hayes

1947-2020

Timothy D. Hayes passed away August 10, 2020 at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. He had lived in Dumont at the end of his life. He was 73 years old, born in 1947. Known to his friends as "Irish Tim," he was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having been drafted at the age of 19. He held the rank of SP5 --- Supply Specialist, and dutifully supervised vitally needed supplies to thousands of soldiers during some of the the most violent periods of the war in 1968. He saw combat himself. He recalled being frightened to go to Vietnam, but he served honorably. He received the US Army Certificate of Achievement for his service in Vietnam. "Irish Tim" was known to be a friend of Bill W for many years in Bergen County. Tim was well known for his ready smile and his welcoming handshake. He was not survived by any close blood relatives. He was never married. But several dozen close friends attended his full-color military funeral ceremony on August 20, 2020 at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wightstown, New Jersey.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
