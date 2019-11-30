|
|
Timothy (Ted) Duggan
River Edge - Timothy F. Duggan, longtime resident of River Edge, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 at the age of 89. Ted, as he was known by friends, was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy having served his country during the Korean Conflict. He worked for many years at AT&T as a supervisor before retiring. Ted was married to the love of his life, Anne, for over 57 years; together they raised two wonderful daughters. Time spent with family was what he cherished most in life.
Ted is survived by his beloved wife Anne Duggan. Devoted father of Marianne Duggan and Jeanne Burgermeister (Robert). Cherished grandfather of Steven (Solange) and Michael; and great-grandfather to Andrew Robert. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Tuesday, December 3rd from 3-7PM. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 445 Fifth Avenue in River Edge, on Wednesday, December 4th at 9:30AM. Interment following to George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donation be made to Cardinal Hayes High School, 650 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451.