Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Church
445 Fifth Avenue
River Edge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Duggan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy (Ted) Duggan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy (Ted) Duggan Obituary
Timothy (Ted) Duggan

River Edge - Timothy F. Duggan, longtime resident of River Edge, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 at the age of 89. Ted, as he was known by friends, was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy having served his country during the Korean Conflict. He worked for many years at AT&T as a supervisor before retiring. Ted was married to the love of his life, Anne, for over 57 years; together they raised two wonderful daughters. Time spent with family was what he cherished most in life.

Ted is survived by his beloved wife Anne Duggan. Devoted father of Marianne Duggan and Jeanne Burgermeister (Robert). Cherished grandfather of Steven (Solange) and Michael; and great-grandfather to Andrew Robert. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, on Tuesday, December 3rd from 3-7PM. A mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 445 Fifth Avenue in River Edge, on Wednesday, December 4th at 9:30AM. Interment following to George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donation be made to Cardinal Hayes High School, 650 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10451.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -