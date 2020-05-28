Timothy J. Grochowski
Carlstadt - Timothy J. Grochowski, 76, of Carlstadt for 36 years, passed away at home on May 28, 2020. He was a truck driver for Pav-Xpress in Clifton for many years. Timothy was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in East Rutherford, a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Francis of Assisi #4524 and a member of the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club. Beloved husband of Carole (nee Roth) Grochowski. Loving father of Kelly Samra and her husband Frank, TJ Grochowski and his wife Cheryl, Michael Grochowski and his wife Nicole and Vincent Grochowski and his wife Amy. Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Joanne Lotito, Marianne Belcor and the late Catherine Falco and John Grochowski. Cremation was private. Donations can be made in memory of Timothy to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or an animal shelter of your choice. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.