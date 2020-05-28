Timothy J. Grochowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy J. Grochowski

Carlstadt - Timothy J. Grochowski, 76, of Carlstadt for 36 years, passed away at home on May 28, 2020. He was a truck driver for Pav-Xpress in Clifton for many years. Timothy was a parishioner of St. Joseph's R.C. Church in East Rutherford, a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Francis of Assisi #4524 and a member of the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club. Beloved husband of Carole (nee Roth) Grochowski. Loving father of Kelly Samra and her husband Frank, TJ Grochowski and his wife Cheryl, Michael Grochowski and his wife Nicole and Vincent Grochowski and his wife Amy. Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Joanne Lotito, Marianne Belcor and the late Catherine Falco and John Grochowski. Cremation was private. Donations can be made in memory of Timothy to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or an animal shelter of your choice. Arrangements Kimak Funeral Home, Carlstadt.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved