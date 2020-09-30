Timothy Joseph Collins
Wayne - age 62, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 at the Valley hospital, Ridgewood. Tim was born in Paterson and grew up in Wayne. He attended Our Lady of the Valley grammar school where he was an altar boy and active in CYO basketball. He was a graduate of Wayne Valley high school (class of 1976) where he was full of spirit. His nickname was "Mr. Man" and his favorite saying was "I have people to see, places to go and things to do". He was always on the move and involved. He also attended Glassboro and Montclair State College. Tim remained a lifelong resident of Wayne, a town that is near and dear to his heart. He worked for the township of Wayne until his retirement in 2014. During those years he wore many hats. He retired as superintendent of public works and was passionate about promoting recycling. He worked tirelessly through many town emergencies and oftentimes you could catch him on the news helping out during flood disasters. Tim also loved being involved with town politics. He often recruited his siblings to pass out flyers for candidates. Tim loved sports. Golfing was a favorite pastime until knee issues kept him from playing. He started to umpire baseball and softball games in high school and continued for years. If you played either of those sports in the 70's to the 90's he probably officiated one of your games. He was an animated umpire and it was more of a passion than a part-time job. In more recent years he took great pride in his involvement with the Wayne Hills' high school football program. Tim had a big heart and was very generous. He truly enjoyed helping people. He cared for his Mom, Dad and his great Aunt Anne during the final stages of their lives. Tim would see someone in need and would immediately want to help. He would even volunteer to help out in friend's businesses. He never wanted anything in return as the joy he found in helping others was all he needed. Tim was a member of the Wayne Elks club and volunteered time with the Boys and Girls club of Wayne and Special Olympics
. Tim is survived by his brother Barry, Jeanmarie, and Kaitlyn Collins; his sister-in-law Jen, Sean, and Kevin Collins; his sisters Kathy, and Marybeth Collins; his sister Ellen, Michael, Vic, and Collin Seebeck; his brother Michael, Paige, and Madison Collins; and his sister Shelagh, Bob, Griffin, Heather, Liam, and Shannon Reilly. Tim is predeceased by his mother, Marcia Collins, who passed away in 2015 his father, Barry Collins, in 2018 and his brother Danny Collins earlier this year. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 from 12 noon m. to 2 PM at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Road, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, if you care to make a donation in his memory please consider: Eva's Village www.evasvillage.org