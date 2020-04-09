|
Timothy P.. O' Keefe
O' Keefe, Timothy P. passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 7,2020. Born March 18,1946 in New York City to the late Timothy & Margaret (nee Murphy) O' Keefe. He was a resident of Rutherford for 58yrs. Tim was a veteran of the Vietnam War, proudly serving in the US Navy. After the military he worked as a Communications manager for AT&T Company, Newark,NJ retiring in 1980. Tim was a Parishioner of the Church of St. Mary, member of the Rutherford Old Guard & 55 Kip Center, Rutherford, NJ. Tim reveled in family gatherings, the latest technology, teaching others to play Bridge, and had a wonderful Irish sense of humor. Deeply devoted to his faith, family, & friends, he will be greatly missed. Predeceased by his brothers Joseph & Thomas, and sisters Patricia, Margaret Pedoty, Sr. Mary O' Keefe P.B.V.M & Sr. Timothy O' Keefe P.B.V.M. He is survived by his loving sister-in-law Rose O' Keefe, many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews & loyal friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Arrangements under the supervision of the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com