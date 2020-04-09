Services
Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
201-939-0098
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Keefe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy P. O' Keefe


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy P. O' Keefe Obituary
Timothy P.. O' Keefe

O' Keefe, Timothy P. passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 7,2020. Born March 18,1946 in New York City to the late Timothy & Margaret (nee Murphy) O' Keefe. He was a resident of Rutherford for 58yrs. Tim was a veteran of the Vietnam War, proudly serving in the US Navy. After the military he worked as a Communications manager for AT&T Company, Newark,NJ retiring in 1980. Tim was a Parishioner of the Church of St. Mary, member of the Rutherford Old Guard & 55 Kip Center, Rutherford, NJ. Tim reveled in family gatherings, the latest technology, teaching others to play Bridge, and had a wonderful Irish sense of humor. Deeply devoted to his faith, family, & friends, he will be greatly missed. Predeceased by his brothers Joseph & Thomas, and sisters Patricia, Margaret Pedoty, Sr. Mary O' Keefe P.B.V.M & Sr. Timothy O' Keefe P.B.V.M. He is survived by his loving sister-in-law Rose O' Keefe, many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews & loyal friends. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date. Private interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. Arrangements under the supervision of the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave Rutherford, NJ. www.macagnadiffilyonoratofuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -