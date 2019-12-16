|
Timothy Portsmore
Ho-Ho-Kus - Timothy John Portsmore, 48 was a 20 year resident at Spectrum for Living in Rockleigh, NJ. Timmy lived for the simple things. He loved being around his family and friends, and when they were not around he always had pictures of them close by. He always positive, never judgmental, quick with smiles and quicker to make others smile. He loved a road trip (especially to his lake house), and always preferred the scenic route in life.
Timothy is survived by his mom Eleanor, sister Pam, brother Paul Jr, 5 loving nephews Shane, Aidan, Brady, Patrick and Keegan, and many additional family members as well as friends and caregivers at Spectrum for Living. Timothy was pre-deceased by his devoted father, Paul Sr. (Potsy).
Visiting Thursday 9:00 - 11:00 AM at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave Ridgewood. Funeral Mass 12:00 PM at St. Luke's RC Church, Ho-Ho-Kus. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Timothy's memory at www.spectrumforliving.org or send to:
Spectrum for Living
210 Rivervale Rd.
River Vale NJ 07675
Attn: Development Department - In memory of Timothy Portsmore