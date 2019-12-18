Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Illes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy S. Illes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy S. Illes Obituary
Timothy S. Illes

Reisterstown - Timothy S. Illes 38, of Reisterstown, MD. formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Timothy received his Bachelors Degree from William Paterson University. He was a lead technician for SSTI in Westminster, MD. Beloved husband of Nikaury Madera de Illes. Loving son of Vera (nee Bell) and the late Stefan Illes, Jr. Dear brother of Steven Illes, Rob Illes and his wife Nancy, Jan Illes, Lizzy Joyal and her husband Theo, Kevin Conlin and his wife Kim, Robert Conlin and his wife Ana and Stefanie Illes. Cherished uncle of Cassandra, Tyler and Bryce. Grandson to the late Vera Bell. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, December 21st at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Friday, December 20th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -