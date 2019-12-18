|
Timothy S. Illes
Reisterstown - Timothy S. Illes 38, of Reisterstown, MD. formerly of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Timothy received his Bachelors Degree from William Paterson University. He was a lead technician for SSTI in Westminster, MD. Beloved husband of Nikaury Madera de Illes. Loving son of Vera (nee Bell) and the late Stefan Illes, Jr. Dear brother of Steven Illes, Rob Illes and his wife Nancy, Jan Illes, Lizzy Joyal and her husband Theo, Kevin Conlin and his wife Kim, Robert Conlin and his wife Ana and Stefanie Illes. Cherished uncle of Cassandra, Tyler and Bryce. Grandson to the late Vera Bell. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday, December 21st at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Private cremation will follow. Visitation Friday, December 20th from 4-8 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com